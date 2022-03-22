Two Arrested In Casper Mall Robbery

The Casper Police Department has made two arrests in connection to last week's Eastridge Mall robbery.

In an email to reporters on Tuesday, CPD Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said two juvenile males have been arrested.

Get our free mobile app

Ladd said the juveniles were identified via surveillance footage related to a theft that happened at the West SIde Walmart on Monday.

"Officers identified and made contact with the two suspects who, after speaking with officers, confessed to their involvement in the March 16th robbery," Ladd said. "The suspects were identified as possibly being connected to the robbery after officers identified one of the suspects wearing a hoodie that was stolen as part of the robbery on March 16th, 2022."

Because the suspects are juveniles, police are not releasing any further information.

Officers were called to Eastridge Mall at roughly 2:20 p.m. last week for a report of an armed robbery at an unnamed store.

Police say the suspects fled prior to officers arriving.