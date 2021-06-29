Casper Man Could Face Life For Violently Robbing Bar

A Natrona County Man is facing up to life behind bars for his alleged part in a violent robbery in Mills in late 2019.

Jeremy Dean Priebe is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, felony theft and possession of a controlled substance - felony weight.

The first three charges carry with them a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement of a mandatory life sentence. The enhancement comes from Priebe's nine prior felony convictions in various jurisdictions.

Priebe was sentenced to six years in federal prison last year for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He'd been serving that sentence in a federal prison in Oregon up until earlier this month when he was transported back to Wyoming to face the charges from the 2019 incident.

He's been incarcerated at the Natrona County Detention Center since June 8, according to a jail roster.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mills Police were called to the Oregon Trail Bar the morning of November 30, 2019 for a reported armed robbery. A woman who worked at the bar told a police officer that when she went into the bar, a man jumped out of a closet, held her at gunpoint, made her open the safe and duct-taped her hands together before stealing money from the safe.

The man, later identified as Priebe, also took the surveillance recording equipment from an office, court documents state.

Priebe reportedly stole an unspecified amount of money along with several Fireball shooters from the bar, court documents state. He also allegedly stole the woman's vehicle.

Priebe and a woman, Erin Kampa, were apprehended in the days following the alleged robbery.

Kampa was sentenced to three years of probation with an underlying suspended 6- 8-year prison sentence in October. Her probation was provoked in March and she's currently serving out the suspended sentence at the Wyoming Women's Center.

Priebe has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.