High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized

A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department.

According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects in an alleged aggravated robbery that occurred in Casper on Thursday. The robberies took place at two separate Loaf 'N Jug gas stations; one in Casper and one in Evansville.

"Evansville officers spotted the vehicle and they tried to initiate a stop on it," Hill told K2 Radio News. "A pursuit ensued, at which point they came into the city of Casper where Casper PD also joined into the pursuit. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit a streetlight power box at second and Kimball.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries are currently unknown, but Sgt. Hill did state they were non-life threatening injuries. He confirmed that no pedestrians or officers were injured during the pursuit, and there is no further threat to the community.

"As of right now, the power box is demolished and the street lights at Second and Kimball are gonna be down for a substantial amount of time until it can get repaired," Hill stated.

For now, the intersection is acting as a 4-way stop.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.