NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/23/21 – 4/26/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Kaitlyn Bain -- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss
Brandon Baxter -- DWUI WHP, Throw Burn SUBS F/VE
Christopher Benson -- Interference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Christopher Cardwell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinate in Public
Patrick Garnhart -- Domestic battery
Darran Gilmore -- Fail to Appear
Daniel Harris -- Fail to Comply
Christopher Lutonsky -- Trespassing
Christian Posey -- Fail to Comply
Scott Seeley -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Michael Stevenson -- Fail to Appear
Mathew Strand -- Disorderly Conduct
Brittney Titchener -- Fail to Appear
Willie Young -- Breach of Peace, Interference W/PO