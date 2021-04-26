NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/23/21 – 4/26/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kaitlyn Bain -- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss

Brandon Baxter -- DWUI WHP, Throw Burn SUBS F/VE

Christopher Benson -- Interference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Christopher Cardwell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinate in Public

Patrick Garnhart -- Domestic battery

Darran Gilmore -- Fail to Appear

Daniel Harris -- Fail to Comply

Christopher Lutonsky -- Trespassing

Christian Posey -- Fail to Comply

Scott Seeley -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Michael Stevenson -- Fail to Appear

Mathew Strand -- Disorderly Conduct

Brittney Titchener -- Fail to Appear

Willie Young -- Breach of Peace, Interference W/PO