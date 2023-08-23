‘J & D’s Cajun Kitchen’ Is Leaving the Casper Area

One of Casper favorite food trucks, J & D's Cajun Kitchen LLC, is preparing to leave the Wyoming area and return to their down south home of Louisiana.

The announcement was made yesterday evening (August 22nd, 2023) via their official Facebook page.

Sometimes you can’t stop Life’s momentum!

As most of you who frequent our food truck know, we moved here in 2014 as result of oil field work and started our Food Truck in the summer of 2021. Now 9.5 yrs later it looks like the oil field is bringing us back to Louisiana 😕

Over the last month we have come across new opportunities back home that are gonna be in the best interest for our family and long term plans.

With that being said our Food truck will only be in operation until Sept 10th.

If I could call and thank everyone of you personally for the help and support, I would! ❤️

We have gained friendships and ”honorary Cajuns” that we will always cherish, and the best customers on the planet!

We wanted to share our food and culture with you and hopefully we were able to represent Cajuns well, even if it was only a short time!

We will forever hold the people and the beauty of Casper and Wyoming in our hearts

I would like to thank the businesses and local places that have helped us along the way, we love y’all! Please support the guys below, they are selfless and deserve success!

Skull Tree Brewing Mountain Hops Brewhouse Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom Casper Cigar Company Shawn DJ-Nyke Jackson Hat Six Travel Center Grease Monkey BBQ -Supply Store WyoPhilly Food Truck I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things Rocky Mountain Discount Sports - Casper Townsquare Media Casper Oil City News City of Mills, Wyoming Northside Vapes LLC Mo's Creole Treats Papa's Pork Chops Rockin Burgers N Dogs Local Liquor and Lounge Smokin Hot Butts BBQ Shirt n More

Wyoming Food for Thought Project Maggie King

These guys are our hero’s! If I missed anyone, apologies, tried to catch everybody who played a big part in our success.

Stay tuned as we will have a couple farewell events to advertise with Mountain Hops and Frontier!

We love Y’all

We wish the best for Joshua and the rest of the Boutte Family on their new journey. They will definitely be missed.

