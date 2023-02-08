‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently.

After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.

The entire store is on sale, with items being priced anywhere from ten to thirty percent off.

A few weeks ago (January 18th, 2023), it was reported that the two Wyoming locations were being sparred, but at least as far as Casper goes, that is not the case.

It was reported that Bed Bath & Beyond opened 2023 by warning their investors that it may not survive the year. On January 5th, 2023, shares of the company plunged nearly 30% on the stock market, and the company announced it had "substantial doubt" in being able to continue to operate as a business.

This is definitely sad news locally. With another major store closing in the Eastridge Mall, it is showing the decline in the appeal of malls across the country.

