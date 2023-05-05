The First ‘Park It Food Truck Festival’ Is Happening This Sunday in Casper

Coming up this Sunday (May 7th, 2023), it's the very first Park It! Food Truck Festival at the Sunrise Shopping Center.

The event announcement was made via their official Facebook page, which stated:

Our first Park It! Food Truck Festival of 2023 is Sunday, May 7 at Sunrise Shopping Center (4000 S Poplar) Casper, Wyoming 10:30 - 2. The Frosty Cow LLC, WyoPhilly Food Truck, The Curly Wolf Den, Fine Shave Ice, Rockin Burgers N Dogs, J & D's Cajun Kitchen LLC and Papa's Pork Chops convene in one location for your hungry tummies! Tailgate it or get it and go.

It will be nice to have some of Casper's favorite food trucks (and a few new ones), all at the same location and at the same time.

Make sure to follow the Park It! Food Truck Festival on Facebook to stay abreast of all upcoming events.

