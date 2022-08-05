New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper

There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!

The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I recently had the chance to connect with owner and operator, Earnie Hawkes. He stated:

I started a food truck so I could spend some more time with my kids and travel around and see different things and do different events. We are doing some different items, like all my cheese sauce is homemade for cheesesteak, ramen or green chili ramen. The green chili is made fresh. We serve a chicken and waffle breakfast sandwich, and we also have southwestern cheesesteak tacos. Our lemonade is always fresh squeezed. Of course we have a cheesesteak sandwich and I do cheesesteak mac and cheese, or there is a sandwich called the epic steak mac. Also we do deep fried cinnamon rolls.

For more information and to see their upcoming schedule, make sure to follow the official Eat All Day LLC Facebook page.

