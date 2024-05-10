Fry Fanatics Unite: Casper’s Hottest Spots for French Fries

It is no secret that French fries are widely considered a side dish, but if you are anything like me (and I know a lot of Casperites agree), I have been known to choose a restaurant (whether sit down or fast food), by the quality of their fries alone.

Maybe that's why local residents are always eager to sound off about their favorite places to get the salty potato dish.

Last week (Wednesday, May 1st, 2024), we asked our listeners via our Facebook page to name their favorite places in the area to get French fries and we received over 120 comments.

This year's list looks drastically different from last year's, no doubt due in part to restaurants both opening and closing in 2023. Much like past year's too, it is refreshing to see more of the local eateries being mentioned, vice the national fast food chain options.

Another semi-surprise, three different food trucks made the list for 2024.

Get our free mobile app

So without further ado, here are Casper's top 20 favorite places to get French fries for 2024, in countdown order (from most popular on down).

Casper's Top 20 Favorite Places to Get French Fries Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke