Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’

Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).

According to WalletHub study:

State capitals aren’t just for lawmaking. Often, they’re thriving cities with a lot of economic and cultural value. In fact, they can be some of the best places to live in America. However, not all state capitals are created equal. Though 17 of them are the largest cities in their states, the biggest population doesn’t always represent the best quality of life. Some have rampant poverty problems. Since state capitals are the seat of each state’s government, they can also be very hectic and politically-charged environments. Naturally, safety is one big consideration when deciding whether to live in a state capital – from its preparedness to deal with violence to its healthcare system and other considerations like traffic fatalities. In order to determine which state capitals make the best homes, WalletHub compared all 50 across 49 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of life, and quality of education and health. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Here are some of the key metrics and the rankings for Cheyenne:

2nd - Affordability

4th - Median Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

4th - Percentage of Population in Poverty

25th - Economic Well-Being

30th - Quality of Education & Health

42nd - Quality of Life

49th - Average Weekly Work Hours

50th - Debt as Percentage of Median Income

As you can see from the numbers, while Cheyenne scored extremely well in certain metrics, we scored very poorly in about the same amount, which when averaged together, kept us from placing even higher on the rankings.

It is still quite obvious that Cheyenne, much like the rest of cities and towns that make up the great state of Wyoming, is indeed a great place to live.

