New Study Claims Two Wyoming Cities Average Good Credit Scores

Your credit score can effect everything from interest rates on loans, whether or not you can even qualify for a loan (personal, car, house, etc.), and overall represents the creditworthiness of you as an individual. Your credit score can even help, or hinder, you in the job market.

For most people, there are quite a few apps and websites where you can access at least a fairly accurate version of your credit score for free.

Here's a breakdown of credit score rankings:

300 - 579 = Poor

580 - 669 = Fair

670 - 739 = Good

740 - 799 = Very Good

800 - 850 = Excellent

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores (2024)" and two Wyoming cities, both Casper and Cheyenne, landed on the higher side of the list.

Casper faired slightly better than our state capital, with residents having an average credit score of 678, surprisingly putting us in a tie with Los Angeles, California, for the 69th rank in the entire country. Cheyenne residents have an average credit score of 665, which puts them tied with Richmond, Virginia, for the 106th rank overall.

Check out the map below to see how other cities ranked.

Considering the current state of the economy and our local job market, this is not a bad look at all for Casper.

Do you know if your credit score is remotely close to these WalletHub calculations?

