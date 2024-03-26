No Surprise, But Wyomingites Highest Stress Comes From Work

There are a lot of everyday things that factor in to the average person's stress level. Because of those things, some states have a more stressful environment than others.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed "Most & Least Stressed States (2024)" and the Cowboy State was just barely above the average. Out of all fifty states, Wyoming's overall ranking was 23rd, putting us on the less stressful side.

First off, let's take a look at the definition of stress. The Oxford English Dictionary defines stress as:

a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances.

Wyoming would have been less stressed if it wasn't for our ranking in one specific key metric: work-related stress (also know as occupational stress). We ranked 2nd in that metric, with only Alaska having more work-related stress.

According to the WalletHub study, these are the key factors and how Wyoming measured up over all:

Work-Related Stress: 2nd

Money-Related Stress: 29th

Family-Related Stress: 44th

Health & Safety-Related Stress: 24th

The study does put certain things into perspective. With the exception of on-the-job, we can't really complain. After all, most Cowboy State residents know... we live in the best state anyway, hands down.

