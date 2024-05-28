Casper Ranks in the Top 50 Cities for Best Places to Raise a Family

No matter how hard we try to keep it a secret, more and more information is coming out on a daily basis highlighting how awesome of a place Wyoming is to live in. As a matter of fact, new studies actually point to specific cities and towns throughout the state.

One such study was recently conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, and lists "Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family (2024)". Out of almost 200 cities from around the country, Casper's overall ranking was 50th.

The WalletHub study stated:

With families in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation. While not perfect — given personal preferences and the limitations of publicly available data — our findings will hopefully give movers a better sense of their options.

Here are some of the key metrics and how Casper ranked for each:

Family Fun Rank - 62nd

Health & Safety Rank - 85th

Education & Child Care Rank - 81st

Affordability Rank - 69th

Socioeconomics Rank - 42nd

It is worth noting that Cheyenne made the list as well, ranking right below Casper, at 51st overall. Oil City ranked much higher in the above metrics, except "Affordability Rank" (21st) and "Socioeconomics Rank" (16th).

Still, it's nice to see Casper scoring so high for this study. Personally speaking, the safety aspect was a prime factor in my moving back to my hometown after being gone twenty years. I do not regret my decision at all. This is a great place to raise a family.

