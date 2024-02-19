Cheyenne Ranked in the Top 5 ‘Hardest-Working Cities in America’

It's no secret that Wyoming is a state of hard workers, but a new study ranks our state capital top tier in comparison to the rest of the United States.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed Cheyenne 3rd overall on their "Hardest-Working Cities in America (2024)"

The study went on to say that:

Cheyenne, WY residents are the third-hardest workers in the country, putting in the third-most hours per week, on average. Cheyenne also has one of the highest employment rates in the country, at over 97%, so almost all working-age residents are busy with a job – or even multiple jobs. In fact, nearly 7% of workers have multiple jobs, the seventh-highest rate in the country. In addition, people in Cheyenne have the third-lowest amount of leisure time, on average.

The WalletHub study also compared the average U.S. work hours against other countries. It stated:

Many Americans view hard work as the path to achieving the American Dream. We work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries. The average U.S. worker puts in 1,811 hours per year – 204 hours more than the average in Japan, 279 more than the U.K. and 470 more than Germany. In recent years, many people have switched to working from home, which can end up extending work hours even further. Some U.S. cities represent the strong work ethic that helped to build the world’s biggest economy better than others. In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

The one thing the research doesn't show is the amount of overworked people in Cheyenne. A 2019 study conducted by TheLadders.com, claimed that Wyomingites (overall), were the most overworked in the entire country.

Unfortunately, that sounds about right, even now.

