New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 15 Most Patriotic States in America

One of the best attributes about the people of Wyoming is how gung-ho we are about helping our fellow man, women and child in need, but also how much we love our country as whole.

A new study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, listed the Most Patriotic States in America (2024) and Wyoming ranked very high.

What was Wyoming's overall ranking?

Out of all fifty states, the Equality State ranked 11th overall. Somewhat surprisingly though, our of the surrounding state in our area, we were beaten out by Colorado and Montana that scored 6th and 3rd respectfully.

The WalletHub study went on to say:

There are many different ways to express patriotism, from hanging up a flag or attending a parade to voting, joining the military or actively working to improve conditions for your fellow Americans. Being a patriot means loving your country and its people while also recognizing its flaws and striving to make it the best it can be. And there’s no better time to get into the spirit of patriotism than July 4th, the most patriotic day of the year.

To see why the Cowboy State scored so well, here is look at some of the key metrics WalletHub used for rankings:

Patriotism in Wyoming (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

2nd – Volunteer Rate

2nd – Volunteer Hours per Resident

3rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

7th – Military Engagement

9th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

13th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

16th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

17th – Civic Engagement

21st – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

30th – Percentage of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

After seeing those numbers, it does make you wonder why our overall presidential voting was so low as compared to the rest of the nation, but the rest of our numbers were way above the average.

With that in mind, how patriotic do you consider yourself?

