Wyoming Is Not One of the Greenest States, But Our Air Quality Is Exceptional
Whether you've lived in the great state of Wyoming all of your life or you're just passing through on vacation, one thing is certain, we have some of the best quality air in the entire country. As a matter of fact, we're tied for second place with Indiana. Only Delaware is ranked higher.
That being said, the Cowboy State is not one of the "greenest states". According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, out of all fifty states, Wyoming is ranked 44th overall.
The WalletHub study went on to say:
Eco-friendliness and personal finance are related. Our environmental and financial needs are the same in many areas: providing ourselves with sustainable, clean drinking water and food, for example. We also spend money through our own taxes in support of environmental security.
WalletHub ranked each state by a number of key metrics which included:
- Environmental Quality Rank - 31st
- Eco-Friendly Behaviors Rank - 41st
- Climate-Change Contributions - 46th
- Air Quality Rank - 2nd (tied with Indiana)
- Soil Quality Rank - 48th
- Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita - 48th
- Energy Consumption per Capita - 47th (four-way tie with North Dakota, Louisiana & Alaska)
It easy to see by looking at the numbers, that our overall ranking would've been even lower if our air quality ranking wasn't so exceptionally high. Here's to hoping some of Wyoming numbers will be better come this time next year.
