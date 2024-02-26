The Equality State Not Equal: WYO Ranked Poorly for Best States for Women

Wyoming is also known as the "Equality State" for being the first state in the union to allow women the right to vote.

According to a new study, however, Wyoming may not be as equal as the nickname implies.

The study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "Best & Worst States for Women (2024)" and Wyoming did not score well. Out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, the Cowboy State ranked 44th overall, which definitely puts us in the worst column.

The WalletHub study went on to say:

In 2024, women in some parts of America still get the short end of the stick – even as they outnumber men in most states. For instance, women represent more than two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers in the U.S. Their political representation also suffers, as women make up nearly 51% of the U.S. population but only 25% of the Senate and 29% of the House of Representatives. In order to determine how women are faring and where they can find the best opportunities, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of living standards for women. Our data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

Here are some of the key metrics that contributed to Wyoming's overall low scoring:

Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being Rank - 45th

Women’s Health Care & Safety Rank - 44th

Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) - 47th

Female Uninsured Rate - 47th

Female Homicide Rate (per 100,000 Females) - 45 ( 4-way tie with Arkansa, Alaska & Oklahoma

While Wyoming is a great state to live in, this study proves there is still great room for improvement, specifically with the female populace.

