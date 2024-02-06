Wyoming Named ‘Least Sinful State In America’ for Second Year Running

The Cowboy State is holding the title for the least sinful state in America for the second straight year.

Most Wyoming residents know that this is the greatest state to live in, but this ranking just adds to the allure.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, their annual results for "Most Sinful States in America (2024)" listed the Equality State 50th overall. For this particular study, the lower the ranking, the better.

The WalletHub study also stated:

Red states and blue states may like to point to one another as the source of all that is wrong with the U.S., but the truth is that each of the 50 states has its own virtues and vices. For example, New Mexico has the worst drug problem, and it certainly comes as no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling-addicted. Some states are more well-behaved than others, though. In order to determine the states that most give in to their desires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 55 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.

Here are some of the key indicators and how Wyoming ranked compared to the rest of the country.

Anger & Hatred - 14th

Lust - 34th

Excesses & Vices - 35th

Jealousy Rank - 45th

Violent Crimes per Capita - 46th

Greed - 48th

Beauty Salons per Capita - 49th

WalletHub analyst, Cassandra Harpe added:

Although residents of every state have wonderful qualities, people across the nation have their own moral struggles, from violent outbursts and bullying to compulsive gambling, excessive lust and self-destructive consumption. At the individual level, harmful behavior may only impact a few people, but when a higher share of a state’s population engages in these activities, it diminishes the overall quality of life.

At the end of the day, no matter how we ranked, we all know Wyoming is truly wonderful.

