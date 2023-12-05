Casper & Cheyenne in Top 100 For Single Life in 2023

Wyoming is known for being a great place to live for a lot of reasons. Things that normally jump to the top of the list are outdoor activities, college sports, great food, and friendly people.

The dating scene however is almost always absent from that list.

A new study released by personal finance website, WalletHub, may change that though. Their "Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2023)" has not one, but two Wyoming cities in the top 100. Both Casper and Cheyenne made the list. Casper rated higher, landing at the 46th spot overall, with Cheyenne coming in at 79th.

The WalletHub study stated:

To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Some of the key metrics that Casper scored well on included:

Economics Rank - 27th

Fun & Recreation - 133th

Dating Opportunities - 42th

Cheyenne's key metrics were actually pretty similar:

Economics Rank - 43rd

Fun & Recreation - 170th

Dating Opportunities - 50th

One of the most surprising things on the study was how high our neighbors in Colorado ranked. The Mile High City, Denver, ranked 3rd overall. Wow!

Whether you trust in the validity of the study or not, WalletHub did also list some awesome tips for singles, which included:

Be open and honest

Pick a city that appeals most to your interests

Try online dating

Choose low-cost first date options

Explore social clubs

Work on improving yourself

That fact that two Wyoming cities scored so high overall should make Wyoming singles feel better about their future.

