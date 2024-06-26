Get Ready for a Weekend of Anime Magic in Cheyenne September 2024

So far for 2024, we've had the Wyoming Pop Culture Con in February and the upcoming Casper Comic Con this weekend, both taking place in Casper, but coming up this September, Anime 307 is happening in Cheyenne.

For those unfamiliar with the term anime, it is hand-drawn and computer-generated animation originating from Japan. The word is derived from and also a shortened version of the English route word, animation.

Anime 307 will feature several prominent American voice actors from all across the country and from a plethora of your favorite shows and movies, including (but not limited to):

Dragonball Z

YuYu Hakusho

My Hero Academia

Fullmetal Alchemist

Attack on Titan

Neon Genesis Evangelion

and many more!

The official Anime 307 website states:

Announcing our latest adventure! With the success of Riverwalk Anime in San Antonio, TX, and Anime 405 in Oklahoma City, OK, behind us, we are thrilled to bring our love for anime to Cheyenne, WY on September 7th & 8th, 2024! Prepare for an epic weekend as we gather the most prominent voice actors from the anime world. Join us for two days of immersive anime fun at the Event Center at Archer. Wyoming, get ready to dive into All Things Anime with us! We're eagerly anticipating your presence!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 7th, 2024 and Sunday, September 8th, 2024

Saturday, September 7th, 2024 and Sunday, September 8th, 2024 WHERE: Event Center at Archer - 3801 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Event Center at Archer - 3801 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82009 COST: Single day passes: $25.00 - $30.00 | Weekend Passes start at $50.00

If you are a fan of all things anime, this is the one event you most definitely do not want to miss.

