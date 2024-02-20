‘Wyoming Pop Culture Con’ Returns to Casper for the 2nd Year

Casper will once again play host to an awesome, star-studded, three day event for all fans of pop culture.

For year number two, the annual Wyoming Pop Culture Con will take place at a new location. You also won't have to wait until the summer months. This years convention takes place in April 2024.

Event coordinator, Karla Sims, had this to say about this year's event:

This year, we are holding our event at the old Macy's store in the mail. It boasts 60,000 square feet of space for vendors and celebrities. We are hosting our first ever "Pop after dark" party on Friday, April 26th. This is an exclusive party to hang with the celebrities, have drinks and dinner, karaoke. Tickets for this are separate from the convention. Our society today has an incredibly unique and growing culture. Pop culture has become a cornerstone, providing a common ground for everyone within our diverse community. It bridges gaps, sparks conversations, and fosters a sense of unity that is unparalleled. In order to celebrate and nurture this cultural phenomenon, we are thrilled to organize the Wyoming Pop Culture Convention for the second consecutive year. Being non-profit has allowed me to keep this my passion project. Our event is April 26-28th.

The official Wyoming Pop Culture Con Facebook recently posted a list of upcoming guests (with even more to be announced in the coming weeks), with a photo and a caption that read:

**MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT**

Charter comics is bringing us these amazing Artists,writers and creators.

Please welcome Charter Comics , Chris Hays, Lacey Krueger, Ken Salinas, McClain Mcguire and William Russell!!!

The inaugural event was one for the history books, but this year's convention is setting up to be even bigger and better.

Tickets are available now, as are vendor booth spaces and sponsorship opportunities.

