The 2nd Annual ‘Wyoming Pop Culture Con’ Is This Weekend in Casper

It's back for year #2

The Wyoming Pop Culture Con is back for year number two. This year it will be held at the Eastridge Mall in the former Macy's location.

Event Details:

WHEN: Friday, April 26th, 2024 through Sunday, April 28th, 2024

WHERE: Eastridge Mall (inside the former Macy's location) - 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609

COST: single day tickets start at $15

The festivals will begin with the "Pop After Dark" event on Friday evening at Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom beginning at 6:00 pm. This portion of the weekend events is adult only (21 and up).

For those that have never been to an event like this, it's not a comic book convention, although there will be comic books and artists there, this event encompasses all things pop culture.

There will be actors and actress (live action and anime), cosplayers, writers, artists, vendors and so much more more.

This is definitely going to be an event, for all ages, that you don't want to miss out on. Year number one was epic, and this year is already shaping up to be bigger and better.

For me information or to purchase tickets for the second annual Wyoming Pop Culture Con, visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

