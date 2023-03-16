These Are Casper’s Favorite Places to Get French Fries

Although French fries are widely considered a side dish, there are many a Casperite that will choose a restaurant (whether sit down or fast food), by the quality of their fries alone.

With all the recent restaurant closings, as well as quite a few new editions too, we took to social media pages to find out who makes the best French fries Casper. To be honest, I was surprised at how many new eateries made the list. it was also a nice to surprise to see that the locally owned establishments are more well liked (for the most part), than their chain restaurant counterparts.

So without further ado, here are Casper's favorite places to get French fries, in order (from most popular on down).

Casper's Favorite Places to Get French Fries

