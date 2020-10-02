Casper’s Favorite Hairstylist 2020 Announced

Casper showed out in a big way to support their favorite hairstylists. Over 50 different people were nominated. Sixth place through tenth was tied, with the top spot changing several times over the course of the voting phase.

A huge shout out and congrats to all that were nominated, but the title of Casper's Favorite Hairstylist 2020 goes to Tiffany Smathers!

In addition to bragging rights, Tiffany will also receive a $60 gift card to The Branding Iron.

Once again, we want to congratulate everyone that was nominated. Casper really does love all our hairstylists. Tiffany, you now have bragging rights for the next 365 days!