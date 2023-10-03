WyoLotto’s ‘Cowboy Draw’ Has Made A New Wyoming Millionaire

This is your friendly reminder to check those WyoLotto Cowboy Draw tickets. You could be millionaire!

Yesterday (Monday, October 2nd, 2023), was the drawing for the Cowboy Draw, which had an estimated jackpot of $1,206,638.

The official WyoLotto Facebook page shared the exciting news with a photo, along with a caption that read:

Ladies and gents we’ve got a Wyolotto Millionaire among us… is it YOU? The winning ticket was sold in Cheyenne at the Shamrock on College, so check your tickets now!

The Cowboy Draw winning numbers are: 4, 13, 18, 22 and 25.

Earlier this year, the largest Cowboy jackpot in history was won in Casper, however, as of the end of May 2023, the winner still hadn't come forth. The jackpot was listed at a whopping $3,564,227 and was sold at the Loaf 'N Jug store located on the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and 15th Street.

That's a good reason to make sure to put those tickets in a safe place and check the winning numbers often to see if you've won.

According to the official WyoLotto website, so far, they have given back over $30 million to the state of Wyoming since 2013.

