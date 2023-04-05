WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now The Highest It’s Ever Been

The Wyoming-centric WyoLotto game, Cowboy Draw, has a current estimated jackpot of $3,315,000, which is the highest it has ever been in the history of the game.

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 4th, 2023), the official WyoLotto Facebook page posted a photo and message that listed recent winners throughout the state, which stated:

MEE... WOW! Cowboy Draw's jackpot has just made history as the largest we've ever seen at $3,315,000! Today we had multiple $1,000 winners in... Gillette, Evanston, Riverton, Alpine, Rock Springs, Wamsutter, Douglas, Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper! Next drawing is on Thursday!

The next drawing is Thursday, April 6th, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

The previous highest jackpot for the Cowboy Draw was $3.3 million back on December 6th, 2018. That winning ticket was purchased at Ridley’s Family Markets, located at 300 East Wyoming Blvd. in Casper.

According to the official WyoLotto website, so far they have given back over $30 million since 2013.

