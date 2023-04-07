WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Keeps Reaching New Heights

The jackpot for the WyoLotto, Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw keeps rising. The current estimated jackpot is $3,400,000, which is the new record breaking high.

The official WyoLotto Facebook shared a cute cowboy kitten picture along with a caption that read:

Ohh my! The highest jackpot for Cowboy Draw just got bigger! We had multiple $1,000 winners today in Powell, Gillette, Laramie, Sheridan, Cheyenne, and Casper!

The next drawing is Monday, April 10th, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

Before this week, the previous highest jackpot for the Cowboy Draw was $3.3 million back on December 6th, 2018. That winning ticket was purchased at Ridley’s Family Markets, located at 300 East Wyoming Blvd. in Casper.

According to the official WyoLotto website, so far they have given back over $30 million since 2013.

