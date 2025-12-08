Someone Just Won $2 Million in Wyoming — Are You the Lucky Cowboy Draw Winner?

You could be a multi-millionaire right now and not even know it. WyoLotto recently announced that someone won the Cowboy Draw that has an estimated jackpot of $2,277,420!

The Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a graphic, along with a caption that stated:

Someone is going to have a very merry holiday season as a new WyoLotto Millionaire- is it YOU?! If you bought a Cowboy Draw ticket in Daniel at the Daniel Junction Foodmart, you should check those tickets now!! https://wyolotto.com/wyo-wins/check-your-numbers/

The Cowboy Draw winning numbers are: 1, 10, 22, 31 and 39.

Get our free mobile app

The largest Cowboy jackpot in history was won in Casper back in August 2023. The jackpot was listed at a whopping $3,564,227! That winning ticket was sold at the Loaf 'N Jug store located on the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and 15th Street. The winner asked to remain anonymous.

According to the WyoLotto website, so far, they have given back over $44 million to the state of Wyoming since 2013. There have been 17 million winning tickets sold in Wyoming, with the total winnings amounting to $156,751,444!

20 Overpriced Items That Wyomingites Love, Yet Still Pay For Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke