Can It Get Any Higher? ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Still on the Rise

Just when you thought the WyoLotto's Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw, couldn't get any bigger, it is on the rise again. The new record breaking jackpot is estimated at $3,470,000!

The official WyoLotto Facebook page shared the updated jackpot news yesterday (April 10th, 2023), with an adorable cowboy kitten photo and a caption that read:

YEEEEE HAAWWW! History just keeps being made, 'cuz the Cowboy Draw jackpot is now $3.47 Million! That's the highest in history and who ever wins this will be the next Wyolotto millionaire! Today we had multiple $1,000 winners in... Evanston, Riverton, Torrington, Sinclair, Laramie, Rock Springs, Green River, Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper!

The next drawing is Thursday, April 14th, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

Before the last few weeks, the previous highest jackpot for the Cowboy Draw was $3.3 million back on December 6th, 2018. That winning ticket was purchased at Ridley’s Family Markets, located at 300 East Wyoming Blvd. in Casper.

According to the official WyoLotto website, so far, they have given back over $30 million to the state of Wyoming since 2013.

