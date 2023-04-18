Record-Breaking ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Ticket Sold in Casper

It was only a matter of time until the record-breaking WyoLotto Cowboy Draw was won and yesterday, the winning ticket was sold in Casper.

The jackpot was listed at a whopping $3,564,227!

The official WyoLotto Facebook page shared the news, with a photo and a caption that read:

April 17th, 2023 - Mark this day in history because the largest Cowboy Draw jackpot ever has just been won! The winning ticket was sold at the Loaf 'N Jug on Centennial in Casper so check your tickets... NOW! We also had MULTIPLE people win $1,000 today all over the state so be sure to check your numbers if you bought tickets in... Pinedale, Big Piney, Evanston, Cody, Laramie, Wright, Gillette, Glenrock, Douglas, Thayne, Alpine, Green River, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Evansville, and Casper!

Since the jackpot has been won, it is reset to $250,000. The next drawing will be Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

Before the last few weeks, the previous highest jackpot for the Cowboy Draw was $3.3 million back on December 6th, 2018. That winning ticket was purchased at Ridley’s Family Markets, located at 300 East Wyoming Blvd. in Casper.

According to the official WyoLotto website, so far, they have given back over $30 million to the state of Wyoming since 2013.

