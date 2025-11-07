Check Your WyoLotto Ticket — You Might Be a Whole Lot Richer!

Hopefully, if you've recently purchased a Wyoming Lottery ticket, you haven't thrown it away yet. Why, do you ask? Because you're bank account might have a lot more zeros in it on a monthly basis.

The WyoLotto Facebook page posted a message about a recent winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. The message included a graphic and a caption that stated:

Ladies and Gents... we've got some BIG news! For last night's drawing for Lucky for Life we had someone win the $25k for Year for LIFE prize! If you bought a ticket at the Maverik in Jackson check those numbers now!! https://wyolotto.com/wyo-wins/check-your-numbers/



$25,000 a month for life isn't quite "quit your job money", but it is "make life so much easier money", so right now is a perfect time to see if you won.

If you do have a winning ticket, the WyoLotto website advises:

Make sure to sign your ticket ASAP so that only you can claim the winnings. Don’t forget—the Lottery terminal at retailers is the only official source of verified winning ticket numbers, so we recommend confirming your winning ticket at a WyoLotto® retailer. Once you confirm your winning ticket, then it’s time to claim your prize!

What would you do with that money if you are the winner?

