2021 ‘Scoop the Poop’ Photo Contest Winner

The votes are in, and now it is time to crown our winning pooch. Meet Luna, winner of the 2021 'Scoop the Poop' Photo Contest.

Luna is now the official 2021 spokesdog for the City’s “Scoop The Poop” campaign. The finalists were chosen by our sponsors, you voted for your favorite, and now we have a champion. This lucky canine's owner will receive $1,000 to spoil them with anything and everything a dog could ever want.

Don't forget to Scoop the Poop - Everybody’s Doing It!