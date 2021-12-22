2021 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner
We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2021'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Marcellus!
Marcellus's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks to all who entered and voted.
Brought to you by Pathfinder Federal Credit Union - Big banking convenience, small town hospitality.
Merry Christmas!
