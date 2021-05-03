Enter Your Dog to be Casper’s 2021 ‘Scoop the Poop’ Mascot [PHOTO CONTEST]

The search is on for this year’s official Scoop The Poop mascot and the City Of Casper would like to remind you there’s never been a better time to remember to Scoop The Poop!

Dog poop that hasn’t been picked up can be washed into storm drains, nearby waterways – and can be a major source of bacteria and parasites. (Plus, it’s really not fun to step in.) We’re teaming up with the City Of Casper to get this important message across – whether you walk your dog on public streets or let it roam your backyard – always remember to scoop the poop!

We need your help finding the official 2021 spokesdog for the City’s “Scoop The Poop” campaign – the lucky canine's owner will receive $1,000 to spoil them with anything and everything a dog could ever want.

Just upload your dog’s photo by May 16th – we will pick the finalists and those dogs will go into a public vote May 20th-27th with the winning dog announced on May 28th.

Go ahead – make your dog famous, and help spread the word – “Scoop the Poop, Everybody’s Doing It!”