Majority of Casperites Will Not Be Sending Their Kids Back To School With Masks

The 2021-2022 school year for the Natrona County School District begins on Wednesday, September 1st. With every currently going on concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant, Governor Mark Gordon has stated that although he's not implementing a statewide face masks mandate, he is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

That puts a lot of the decision making power in the hands of the parents. With that in mind, we posted a poll asking Casper residents "Will you have your children wear face masks in school this year?". The results may surprise you.

A resounding 63% of parents said no, they will not require their kids to wear face masks, while 25% said yes, they would. Even more shocking is the 7% that said they weren't sending their children back to school at all. Which of course, leaves the 5% that are still undecided.

Earlier this week (Monday, August 23rd, 2021), it was announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. A lot of residents have been very outspoken on the lack of FDA approval being the main reason for hesitation on getting any of the vaccines. This approval could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots.

