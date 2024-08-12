Banner Health Hosting Family Food Truck Night at Conwell Park in Casper

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center) is giving you a chance to meet the staff, ask questions and enjoy some awesome food trucks this month.

Family Food Truck Night will take place at Conwell Park on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, beginning at 4:00 pm and lasting until 8:00 pm.

The official Family Food Truck Night at Banner Wyoming Medical Center Facebook event page states:

Meet our staff and learn about our providers and facility projects while enjoying food trucks and yard games with your family!
Food is available for purchase from:
I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things
The Hangry Dog
Heirloom & Native
Papa's Pork Chop
Buckin Tater
Wyo Philly
*Food is for purchase
Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets and play yard games in Conwell Park.
**Please avoid parking in the Emergency parking lot **
Parking is available in surrounding Conwell Park or the south side of the hospital by Casper Surgical Center and the McMurry Medical Arts building.

Get ready to enjoy some awesome eats and have great conversation with the Banner Health staff.

