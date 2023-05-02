Casper’s ‘Holy Guacamole Food Truck’ Makes a Heartfelt Announcement

One of the city's favorite local food trucks will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future.

The official Holy Guacamole Food Truck Facebook shared the news with a heartfelt post that stated:

Hello to all! As you know, Food truck season is upon us. We have had many already start to reach out. There have been lots of changes for our family this winter. Because of where we have been called, we will not be scheduling any events with the food truck this season or in the near future. We will miss each and every one of you that have supported us. We will miss being in the community at different events, getting to know familiar faces, and providing your breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites! It has been a learning, at times hard, yet wonderful journey, but our time in this chapter has taken a different direction. It was a hard decision to make, but we know it was the right decision for our family in this moment of our life.

Thank you again for the continued support and for voting us BEST FOOD TRUCK 2 years in a row!

Thank you to our family who never hesitated to step up where help was needed on their days off and late nights.

We have made wonderful friends on this journey, and we will always be grateful for the lessons learned and the leap we took.

Blessings to you all

Holy Guacamole Food Truck

Get our free mobile app

Several residents, as well as owners of other local food trucks (like Joshua Boutte, owner of J & D's Cajun Kitchen and Tony MacMillan, owner of Mac's Smokehouse Grill), shared their support and love for Holy Guacamole and their family.

Here's to hoping they will be back in full force in the near future.

Casper's Top 10 Favorite Food Trucks