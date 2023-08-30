J & D’s Cajun Kitchen’s Last Casper Event Will Be ‘The Final Mardi Gras’

Last week (Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023), J & D's Cajun Kitchen made the announcement that the family is leaving the Casper area and moving back to Louisiana.

The entire family and their delicious food truck will be missed, but the good news is they still have a couple of stops before leaving us for good.

The first event is this Friday, September 1st, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Stage III Community Theatre for opening night of "Steel Magnolias".

Their final event will be the aptly named "The Final Mardi Gras". Mountain Hops Brewhouse is hosting this event on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. The official Facebook event page states:

Come, enjoy J and D’s last day of serving their delicious Cajun cuisine. It’s gonna be one heck of a hootenanny. They are even bringing the famed Cajun Reuben you won’t want wanna miss this. Come out and show them what they meant to Casper before they head off to the Bayou. This will be your last opportunity to get food from their full menu in Casper. Here until sold out.

While I love darn near everything on their menu, my personal favorite is their Cajun Reuben. If you have never had the pleasure of tasting one of these colossal sandwiches, this is your last chance. This takes the traditional Reuben sandwich to new flavor heights. It truly does have to be tasted to understand it's deliciousness. Words just don't do it service.

