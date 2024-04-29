Natrona County Arrest Log (4/26/24 – 4/29/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rafael Gutierrez Sisneros, 22 - Resisting Arrest
- Andrea Stankus, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Katerina Nelson, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Desare Cramer, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- James Knight, 48 - Violate Protection Order
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- David Criss, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Herman, 23 - Driving While Drivers License Suspended / Revoked
- James McFall, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Michael Saylor, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Cynthia Rich, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Roberts, 45 - Indecent Exposure
- Antonio Rodriguez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Lisa Bennett, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Miller, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jeremy Poole, 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Ryan Miller, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Sonny Rogers, 65 - Failure to Comply
- Mariah Perkins, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jerry Fernandez, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dalton Decoteau, 42 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Alice Knight, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trey Watson, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawna Severson, 47 - Serving Weekends
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container
- Shawn Riley, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Sage Hoffman, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Breanna Malloy, 18 - Under 21: Have Measurable BAC in Body
Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke