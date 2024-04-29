Natrona County Arrest Log (4/26/24 – 4/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rafael Gutierrez Sisneros, 22 - Resisting Arrest

Andrea Stankus, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Katerina Nelson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Failure to Comply

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Desare Cramer, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

James Knight, 48 - Violate Protection Order

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

David Criss, 56 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Herman, 23 - Driving While Drivers License Suspended / Revoked

James McFall, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Saylor, 62 - Failure to Comply

Cynthia Rich, 58 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Indecent Exposure

Antonio Rodriguez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lisa Bennett, 29 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Miller, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jeremy Poole, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Ryan Miller, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Sonny Rogers, 65 - Failure to Comply

Mariah Perkins, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jerry Fernandez, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dalton Decoteau, 42 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Alice Knight, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trey Watson, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawna Severson, 47 - Serving Weekends

Gerald Finch, 55 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container

Shawn Riley, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply

Sage Hoffman, 32 - Failure to Comply

Breanna Malloy, 18 - Under 21: Have Measurable BAC in Body

