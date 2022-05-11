Good News Casper, Food Truck Wednesdays Are Back For The Summer!

Technically Summer is still a few weeks away...or if we're going by weather...a few months away.

But, that's not going to keep Oil City Beer Company from kicking off their Food Truck Wednesday event beginning May 11, 2022.

Every Wednesday throughout the entire Summer season, there will be a different rotation of 4 or 5 local Food Trucks and the trucks will be serving food from 11 AM to 8 PM.

If you own a food truck and would like to join their lineup you can contact Chris through the email listed at the end of the article.

This year the crew at Oil City Beer Company has decided to make Food Truck Wednesdays an even bigger event by adding live music, corn hole, and craft vendors.

When I asked Chris Hoburka to explain why he is so passionate about creating and developing this event he said,

We are super excited to put together a weekly event connecting our community to local food, arts/crafts, live music and of course fresh local craft beer. It will be a fun event focusing on the people in our community doing what they love. All of the vendors are very passionate about what they create and we are excited to see what they have to offer.

There will be 10 spaces available each week for vendors (who will be set up inside the facility) from 4 - 8 PM.

Hoburka hopes to rotate vendors week to week so that there will be new chances each week to allow attendees to have access to fresh/new items each time they visit.

Live music begins at 5 PM and lasts until 8 PM.

You can find the weekly food truck, vendor, and live music schedule on Oil City Beer Company's Facebook page.

Contact chris@oilcitybeer.com if you'd like to participate in this event.

