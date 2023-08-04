Village Inn No Longer: New Mexican Restaurant ‘Los Amigos’ is Now Open in Casper

The east side of town now has a brand new Mexican restaurant, which is located in the old Village Inn building, near Wendy's and Ridley's.

Los Amigos (Spanish for "the friends"), is now open. Today (Friday, August 4th, 2023), is their official first day and is the soft opening.

I had the pleasure of speaking with one of the owners, Julio Chairez, who gave me some information about the new eatery. He stated that although this is their first restaurant in Wyoming, their initial location is in San Diego, California.

As of now right, their hours are 6:00 am - 9:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The weekends hours are the same for right, but they are subject to change.

Check out these photos of both the inside and out of Los Amigos.

New Mexican Restaurant “Los Amigos” is Now Open in Casper