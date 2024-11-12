Another Seasonal Shop Is Now Open Inside the Eastridge Mall in Casper

As we approach Thanksgiving, it also means we're getting closer and closer to the Christmas season as well. Most, if not all, of the major retailers (Walmart, Target, etc.), already had Christmas decorations out the day after Halloween.

Eastridge Mall is adding a bunch of new seasonal stores.

The Eastridge Mall has already begun to house quite a few seasonal stores too. 12 Days of Christmas and Hickory Farms are already open.

Now, Go Calendars has been added to the mix.

The calendar, toy, board and card game retailer officially opened their mall stand between Best Buy and Claire's inside the mall on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. According to store manager, Bobbie Shafer, they plan to stay open until the first or second week in January 2025. She also stated that any calendars they don't have in stock locally, can be ordered.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Casper location is just one of many in our general area. Cheyenne has two locations and there are quite a few in the Colorado area. Go Calendars is one of the largest holiday retailers in the entire country and partnered with Toys "R" Us (as part of the Go! Retail Group).

Go Calendars will be following Eastridge Mall hours of operation, seven days a week.

Here Are the Stores Casperites Want in the Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

DJ Nyke's Restaurant Wishlist for Casper Locations Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke