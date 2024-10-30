Hickory Farms Seasonal Store Opening Soon in the Eastridge Mall

Everyone's favorite food gift retailer returns to the Eastridge Mall for yet another year this week.

Hickory Farms is set to open the doors of their seasonal store on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

This year, they will be located between 12 Days of Christmas (which is also set to open on Friday) and Zumiez.

The very first Hickory Farms was originally established back in 1951. They opened their initial retail location just outside of Toledo, Ohio. Today, they specialize in food gift boxes and charcuterie baskets, consisting of summer sausage, cheese, fruit, nuts, assorted sweets and in some areas, even wine.

Get our free mobile app

There are a few local stores (like Walmart), that carry a few Hickory Farms products here and there, and you do have the option to order online year round, but there's nothing quite like the experience of going into a "real" store.

Also, if I'm being 100% honest, free samples are always a major plus as well.

Here Are the Stores Casperites Want in the Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke