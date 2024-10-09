New Seasonal Christmas Store Opening Soon inside Casper’s Eastridge Mall

'Tis the season for seasonal stores to start popping up all over Casper.

Is there more than one seasonal store in the mall?

We already have everyone's favorite seasonal Halloween store, Spirit Halloween open in the Eastridge Mall. It was recently announced that they might be sticking around awhile after October 31st this year, as they will be selling Christmas supplies under the name Spirit Christmas, which doesn't quite have the same ring to it. In my honest opinion, I think they should've switched the two words in the store's title around (doesn't Christmas Spirit sound better to you?).

Isn't it too early for Christmas shopping?

It is never too early start shopping for Christmas.

Eastridge Mall will have a new store opening up very soon. 12 Days of Christmas is set to open at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

It appears that lately, Eastridge Mall is getting more and more locally owned shopping options and honestly, I couldn't be happier about it.

