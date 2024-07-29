Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Store Is Scheduled to Open This Week in the Eastridge Mall

Now that we're more than halfway through the summer, that means Labor Day is the only major holiday left separating us from Halloween.

That is exactly why everyone's favorite seasonal, costume and decorating store, Spirit Halloween, is preparing to open in Casper once again.

For yet another year, Spirit Halloween will be inside the former Macy's location in the Eastridge Mall.

A sign posted in the storefront included a QR Code and a message that stated:

Store Opening: August 2nd, 11:00 am. Shop until the dead of the night and year round at spirithalloween.com.

Spirit Halloween is currently the largest Halloween retailer in the country, specializing in Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. They are currently owned by Spensers Gifts, which has a permanent store inside the Eastridge Mall.

Back in 2022, they even experimented in the horror film world with a movie aptly titled: Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

While it wasn't exactly a blockbuster, you can currently stream it for free on both Amazon Prime Video or Tubi.

