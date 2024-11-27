New ‘Pop-Up Shoe Store’ Now Open in Casper for a Limited Time

The Eastridge Mall has had a plethora of seasonal stores opening their doors in the last few weeks, but the latest is only here for a very limited time.

Brown's Shoe Fit Company has what they're calling "pop up stores" in areas all around Wyoming and Colorado, with locations specifically in Cheyenne, Casper and Fort Morgan.

The shoe retailer is specializing in footwear from brands like Hey Dude, Hoka and Birkenstock.

Brown's Shoe Fit Company was scheduled to open on Black Friday (November 29th, 2024), but as of yesterday (Tuesday, November 26th, 2024), they had decided to open early, while they were still unpacking their massive stock.

Along with Go Calendars, Hickory Farms and 12 Days of Christmas, they will be the fourth store to open in the mall in as many weeks.

According to the official Brown's Shoe Fit Company website about "about me" section:

We know feet. At Brown’s, we know feet. Our expert staff will measure your feet to ensure a proper, comfortable fit. With a broad range of widths and sizes, we can serve even hard-to-fit customers. We also understand most common foot ailments, such as plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, bunions, diabetic feet, over pronation, and just plain tired feet! We’ll help you find the right shoes to make your feet happy. Locally Owned Each store is locally owned and tailored to the needs of the area it serves. Your store manager is invested in your local store and is an active member of your business and social community. Brown’s has stores in 12 midwestern states, but we’re not just multiple copies of one store. Your store is stocked with footwear and accessories you and your neighbors are looking for.

