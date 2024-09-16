Casper Boston’s Pizza Location Hosting Their Official Grand Opening This Week

Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar has been open in Casper for a little over a month now, but their official grand opening ceremony is taking place on Thursday.

Located inside the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel, the Canadian-based restaurant chain, as of December 2023, now has over three hundred and seventy restaurants in Canada and over fifty locations in the United States and Mexico, with the Casper eatery being the first in Wyoming.

The details for the grand opening are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, September 19th, 2024 | 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: 123 West E Street

The official Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar Casper, WY Facebook page also made an announcement yesterday (Sunday, September 15th, 2024), which stated:

Exciting News, Football Fans!

We’re thrilled to announce that Boston’s Casper now has NFL Sunday Ticket!

We’ve got it all! Good food, cold beer, and tons of football all day long!

Comfortable seating with the best views in town ️ A lively atmosphere with fellow football enthusiasts

Bring your friends, wear your team colors, and let’s make this NFL season unforgettable together!

The Casper Boston's Pizza location is also open for breakfast at 6:00 am, seven days a week. Check out their breakfast menu here.

