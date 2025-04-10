Get Ready for an Open House Event This Friday for New Casper Gym

If you're looking to get in shape or maybe you're just looking for a place to workout, Casper is getting a brand new gym.

Enter Hustle Health & Performance.

Located at 418 Oak Street, this new gym is having its open house event tomorrow (Friday, April 11th, 2025), from 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm.

I had the pleasure of speaking with owner, Malachi Bennett, about this new endeavor and he stated:

We started Hustle Health and Performance to give people an all-in-one fitness experience—strength, conditioning, mobility, nutrition, mindset, and recovery—under one roof. What truly sets us apart is the team backing it. We’ve partnered with Dr. Hieb to provide personalized nutrition plans, targeted supplementation, and in-depth bloodwork and hormone testing to help people understand what’s going on inside their bodies, not just on the surface. Our mission is to help the community move better, feel better, and live stronger through intentional training and real support.

How can I learn more?

Make sure to give them the follow on Instagram (by clicking here), to stay connected with upcoming events and the grand opening for Hustle Health & Performance.

