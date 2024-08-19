Experience ‘Mint Billiards': Casper’s Premier Pool Hall Is Now Open

The Casper area now has a brand new pool hall.

Mint Billiards is now open.

Mint Billiards had there soft opening over the weekend (Friday, August 16th, 2024), and they are now open for business. As of right now, they are open Tuesday through Sunday, opening up at 11:00 am. For the time being, they will be closed on Mondays.

Located at 261 Craig Thomas Boulevard in Evansville, the pool hall boosts a brand new building, with eight Brunswick Billiards Gold Crown VI's (9-foot) tables and twelve Brunswick Billiards GCC 7-foot tables.

I had a chance to speak with three out of the four owners, Reed Merschat, Colby Frontiero and Gabe Phillips (Randy Moser was away from the office). The trio were very excited about the future after the success of the soft opening.

Mint Billiards also has a full kitchen and a bar.

No matter if you worked up an appetite while shooting pool or if you just wanted to come and grab some good eats, Scratch Pizzeria is open inside. All of their pizzas are made from in-house, scratch made dough.

All ages are welcome in the pool wings, while the bar area is 21 and up.

Check out the photos below, both inside and out, of the brand new Mint Billiards.

Mint Billiards Is Now Open in Evansville Gallery Credit: Mint Billiards via Facebook