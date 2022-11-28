There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option.

Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is"

Bettering relationships one dog at a time.

Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell. I had the chance to speak with him about his motivations for starting the business. He stated:

I have a neighbor who has an aggressive dog that desperately needs training. After seeing their dog, I started to notice many other dogs , just in my neighborhood, that need training. I decided that since I have experience in dog training and a love for dogs, that starting my own business was the perfect fit for me career wise.

For more information, visit the official website at www.absolutealpha307.com or follow them on Facebook here.

